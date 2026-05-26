Taliban Demand Absolute Obedience to Akhundzada, Bans All Questioning of His Orders

8am: The Taliban’s Central Fatwa Council (the Fatwa Council), acting on orders from Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, has prepared a treatise titled “The Effects of Obedience in Strengthening the Islamic System” and distributed it widely among the public and the group’s fighters. The Taliban stated that the work was produced for “the general public” and their fighters to instill unconditional obedience to the group’s supreme leader, and to make clear that questioning Hibatullah’s orders and commands is not permissible. According to the Taliban, neither the public nor the group’s members have any right to question Hibatullah’s commands, as those commands contain wisdom the supreme leader does not wish to be made public. The treatise equates obedience to Hibatullah with obedience to God and the Prophet, framing it as foundational to the strength of the Islamic system. Its introduction claims that the fall of the Umayyad, Abbasid, and Ottoman caliphates was not caused by enemy attacks, but by the “rebellion of subjects against their rulers.” The treatise warns that if the Taliban fail to obey their leader, their own regime will face the same fate. Hibatullah, who wrote the foreword to the work, describes obedience as indispensable, claiming that without it, no aspect of life can function properly. The Fatwa Council further asserts that anyone who dies without pledging allegiance will have died “the death of ignorance.” Click here to read more (external link).

More