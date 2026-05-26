Taliban detained 8 locals after blast in Panjshir, residents say

Amu: Taliban have detained at least eight residents in the central province of Panjshir following an explosion claimed by an anti-Taliban armed group, according to local residents and sources. Residents said the arrests took place after an explosion on Monday evening in the village of Manjenesto in Abdullah Khil district. Among those detained are three teachers, according to local sources. Three sources told Amu that Taliban forces began making arrests on Tuesday morning and that the district remains under heavy security control. Residents said interrogations are continuing and that movement in the area is being closely monitored. The detentions came after an explosion in Manjenesto village on Monday evening. Shortly afterward, the Green Unit, the armed wing of the Green Trend movement led by former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, claimed responsibility for the attack. Click here to read more (external link).