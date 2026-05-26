Russian security chief says ISIS-K recruiting Central Asian nationals in Afghanistan

Amu: Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), said on Tuesday that the ISIS regional affiliate in Afghanistan is actively recruiting citizens of Central Asian countries and labor migrants living in Russia. Speaking at a meeting of security chiefs from the Commonwealth of Independent States in Moscow, Bortnikov said ISIS-K, the group’s Afghanistan-based branch, was drawing recruits from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. He said the group was also attempting to establish clandestine networks across the region and prepare potential attacks. The meeting was attended by senior security officials from several countries, including Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Taliban’s defense minister. Click here to read more (external link).

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