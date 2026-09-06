After Juma Khan Fateh’s Arrest, What Is the Taliban Doing to His Men?

8am: Local sources in Badakhshan report the continued detention of individuals close to Juma Khan Fateh, house-to-house searches, and the confiscation of hundreds of weapons and ammunition boxes by Taliban special forces. According to the sources, restrictions on mining activities have simultaneously increased in some districts, and local Taliban members are set to be replaced with Pashtun Taliban forces. The sources also claim that more than 20 foreign fighters, including members of Ansarullah, Uyghurs, and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are present at the border battalion base in Nusay district, none of whom are familiar with Persian or Pashto. According to the sources, four of them speak with a Tajikistani accent, and despite being foreign nationals, all of them hold Afghan national identity cards. Click here to read more (external link).