Taliban Shoot Young Man from Herat After Torturing Him with Hands Tied

8am: The Taliban have publicly executed a large number of people over the past five years, shooting them in front of crowds with their hands tied. In the latest case, the Hasht-e Subh Daily has obtained a video showing a 30-year-old man in Herat shot dead by the Taliban after being tortured and beaten, his hands bound. It remains unclear exactly how the incident unfolded. People close to the young man say that if he had committed a crime, the Taliban should have summoned him and brought him before their courts rather than shooting him in public with his hands tied. His mother has called on senior Taliban officials to investigate her son’s case. Sources had earlier confirmed that a man was killed by the Taliban in Herat on Friday. Click here to read more (external link).