Inside the Taliban Intelligence Operation That Killed Hasib Panjshiri

Afghanistan International: Hasib’s killing shows that the Taliban is not simply trying to defeat the resistance on the battlefield. It is using counterintelligence to penetrate it from within. The GDI is exploiting real divisions inside the Taliban, creating false ones when necessary, and using supposed defectors and trusted intermediaries to gain access to resistance networks. For the NRF and AFF, identifying Taliban commanders who genuinely break with the regime could provide valuable opportunities. The challenge is determining which divisions are real and which have been manufactured by the GDI. Click here to read more (external link).