Germany’s Taliban Policy Mirrors Russia’s Approach, Says Ex-Afghan NSA

Afghanistan International: Rangin Dadfar Spanta, former Afghan national security advisor, has sharply criticised Germany’s decision to accept Taliban diplomats, warning that the move amounts to de facto recognition of the group and reduces Berlin’s Afghan policy to the level of Russia’s. Berlin recently approved the presence of two Taliban-appointed consular officers in Berlin and Bonn. German officials said the move is intended to streamline the deportation of Afghan nationals with criminal records. Last week, Germany deported 81 Afghan citizens described as criminal offenders, a process the Taliban confirmed was coordinated with them. Click here to read more (external link).

