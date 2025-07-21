UNAMA: Taliban’s arrests of women deepen isolation and fear

Amu: The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday called on the Taliban to reverse policies that restrict the fundamental rights and freedoms of women and girls, following a wave of arrests in Kabul linked to what the Taliban call violations of their dress code. UNAMA said it is deeply concerned by recent detentions of women and girls by Taliban between July 16 to 19 in Kabul “due to their alleged non-compliance with the (Taliban) de facto authorities’ hijab instructions”. “These incidents serve to further isolate women and girls, contribute to a climate of fear, and erode public trust,” the statement said. Click here to read more (external link).