Germany Plans to Deport Afghans Without Criminal Records

Khaama: A German newspaper has reported that several Afghan nationals without criminal convictions are being held in immigration detention pending deportation, raising questions about whether some recent cases align with Germany’s stated policy of primarily deporting individuals convicted of serious crimes or considered threats to public security. The German daily taz reported that at least five Afghan nationals with no criminal records are currently being held in deportation detention facilities across Germany. According to the newspaper, the findings are based on its own investigation into recent detention cases involving Afghan migrants. Human rights organizations and refugee advocacy groups have repeatedly expressed concern about returning Afghans to a country where the humanitarian and human rights situation remains difficult. Click here to read more (external link).

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