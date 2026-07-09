Child Labor Rises in Kabul as Poverty Forces Families to Send Children to Work

8am: Several Kabul residents have expressed concern over the growing number of child laborers and street children in various parts of the city. They say that instead of attending school and engaging in childhood play, these children spend long hours on the streets doing work such as collecting plastic, selling water, shining shoes, cleaning car windows, and other jobs to support their families’ livelihoods. They add that among working children, young girls are seen more often than boys, some of whom work with their faces covered. These residents cite unemployment, the economic crisis, and the decline in humanitarian aid since the Taliban takeover as among the main factors behind the rise in child labor in the country. Click here to read more (external link).