Taliban Resume Herat Crackdown, Detain More Women

Afghanistan International: The Taliban on Friday, July 10, again detained several women on Herat for allegedly failing to comply with the group’s dress code. Sources said two Taliban morality police patrol vehicles took several women to an undisclosed location. Sources told Afghanistan International that at least two patrol vehicles belonging to the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were present on Herat’s 64-Metre Road, where several women were detained. Click here to read more (external link).