Wahab says US should pursue diplomacy with Afghanistan regardless of who is in power

Amu: Aisha Wahab, an Afghan American member-elect of Congress, says the United States should pursue diplomacy and maintain a relationship with Afghanistan “regardless of which group is in power,” while criticizing restrictions on women and girls under Taliban rule. She also said Afghanistan needs other allies and criticized what she described as “warlord groups” seeking power outside the Taliban. “There are a lot of different warlord groups that want power that are not the Taliban too,” Wahab said. “And I think that each of them are deeply, deeply failed and misguided in the sense that they are not doing what’s right for the country; they are doing what’s right for themselves.” Wahab also criticized US support for such groups in the past. Click here to read more (external link).