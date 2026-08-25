Abdullah Sarhadi Admits Direct Role in Destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas, BBC Reports

Khaama: A former Bamyan governor and commander has told the BBC that he personally took part in the destruction of the historic Bamiyan Buddha statues and says he has no regrets over the act. The BBC reported on Monday that Abdullah Sarhadi, a former Taliban military commander in Bamiyan during the group’s first rule, said he destroyed the giant Buddha statues with his own hands during the demolition ordered by the Taliban government in March 2001. After initially refusing to answer questions about the destruction, Sarhadi eventually told the BBC: “I destroyed them with my own hands.” Click here to read more (external link).