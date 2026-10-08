Planned Armed Attack on UNAMA Was Foiled, Says Taliban

Afghanistan International: Taliban police say they arrested four men in Kabul who allegedly planned to attack UNAMA’s office and staff, claiming they belonged to the National Resistance Front. The NRF rejected the allegation as intelligence propaganda. The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan rejected the allegations. In a statement on Wednesday, the group said those shown in the Taliban video identifying themselves as NRF members were Taliban intelligence operatives and described the footage as part of a conspiratorial strategy of defamation and intelligence propaganda. The NRF said the purpose of releasing the video was to create distrust between the group and the international community. Click here to read more (external link).

More