Bit by bit, the Taliban is losing control of Afghanistan

Asia Times: In the first years after the takeover, the National Resistance Front and the Afghanistan Freedom Front dominated anti-Taliban armed activity, concentrating their operations in Panjshir, Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan and other northern and northeastern provinces. That geography let the Taliban portray the resistance as a narrow remnant of the former republic, rooted mainly among ethnic Tajiks. By 2026, however, the argument has weakened. The most consequential shift is seemingly in the country’s south. Sami Sadat, a former lieutenant general in the Afghan National Army, leads the Afghanistan United Front, which began its armed campaign in August this year. Click here to read more (external link).