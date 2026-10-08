Taliban Interference in Aid Distribution in Zabul Province Leaves the Needy Empty-Handed

8am: Families in Zabul province say the Taliban are interfering extensively in the distribution of humanitarian aid and channeling it to their own relatives and affiliates. According to residents of Qalat, the capital of Zabul, the people responsible for distributing aid are forced to coordinate with the group out of fear of the Taliban, and they end up delivering aid to ineligible people instead of those in need. Sher Mohammad Zabuli, a resident of Qalat city, says the aid that arrives in the province in the name of needy people is not distributed properly. He says that from senior Taliban members to lower-level individuals, many are involved in the distribution process and arrange for themselves and their affiliates to receive humanitarian assistance. Click here to read more (external link).