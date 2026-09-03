Canada Warns Citizens Against Travel To Afghanistan

Afghanistan International: The Canadian government has issued a strong warning urging its citizens not to travel to Afghanistan, saying the security situation remains highly volatile and dangerous. In its latest travel advisory, Canada said people already in Afghanistan should exercise caution if they need to move to a safer location and should review their personal security plans. The Canadian government also warned that foreign nationals and people with links to Western countries face risks of kidnapping and violence by terrorist groups, as well as a heightened risk of arbitrary detention by Taliban authorities. Click here to read more (external link).