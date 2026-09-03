Turkey Detained More Than 25,000 Afghan Migrants in First Eight Months of 2026

Khaama: Turkish authorities detained 25,314 Afghan migrants during the first eight months of 2026, making Afghans the largest group of undocumented foreigners apprehended across the country, according to new figures released by Turkey’s Directorate General of Migration Management. The official statistics show that Turkish police and migration authorities detained nearly 95,000 undocumented migrants from multiple nationalities between January and August as Ankara continued nationwide operations targeting irregular migration and human smuggling networks. Afghans accounted for the highest number of detentions, followed by migrants from Syria, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Morocco, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan, and Yemen. Click here to read more (external link).