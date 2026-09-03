Is the War in Afghanistan Really an Ethnic War?

8am: These days, debate over whether “the war in Afghanistan is an ethnic war” has intensified. On social media, this debate is sometimes accompanied by strong emotions and sharp reactions, to the point that a political or military event is quickly attributed to a single ethnic group, and responsibility for the behavior of individuals or armed groups is generalized to all members of that ethnic group. If we do not speak about this issue responsibly and rationally, such debates can go beyond a political or military dispute and fuel ethnic hatred and social enmity. Given Afghanistan’s fragile conditions, this process could lead to a catastrophe whose consequences would not be limited to one group, but would harm the entire society. Click here to read more (external link).