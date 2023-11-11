UN Report and Exaggerated Opium Reduction: Taliban Have Monopolized the Drug Trade

8am: This former parliament member adds that the Taliban, their families, and supporters are currently cultivating opium in large hidden compounds, each containing multiple acres of land, in remote regions in the southwest of the country, keeping it out of the public eye. He mentions that the leadership of this group is involved in the process of converting opium into industrial drugs. Mr. Pashtoon states, “There is a bush called Oman that the Taliban use to convert opium into crystal, selling a kilogram for 200,000 Afghanis. Their experts are from Helmand Province, which has gained much notoriety these days.” Click here to read more (external link).