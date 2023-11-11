Women’s life satisfaction hits global low in Afghanistan amid declining freedom: Gallup

Khaama: On Friday, the Gallup Institute published the results of a recent survey about the situation of women in Afghanistan. The survey carried out in July showed that just 11% of Afghan women are happy with their freedom and social standing. This level of satisfaction is the lowest among all the countries where Gallup has conducted surveys so far. The Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan has led to significant challenges for women, as they face limited opportunities for education, employment, and the ability to move freely. These restrictions have had a profound impact on the lives and aspirations of Afghan women. Click here to read more (external link).

