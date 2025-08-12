Taliban’s Grip on Takhar Pharmacies: Claims of Corruption and License Monopolies

8am: Sources in Taloqan say that for over 40 days, several pharmacies have been closed under the pretext of inspections. According to these sources, some pharmacies have reopened through mediation or connections with local Taliban authorities, while others have been forced to clear out their stock, contributing to rising unemployment in the province. Sources further claim that the Taliban intend to shut down these pharmacies to pave the way for opening pharmacies linked to their associates. The sources add: “The Taliban want to close pharmacies to force owners to obtain licenses, even though they already hold licenses. They plan to sell these licenses to pharmacy owners. Additionally, some Taliban members own pharmaceutical trading companies and aim to sell their medicines to doctors through these pharmacies.” Click here to read more (external link).