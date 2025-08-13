Taliban rule marked by systemic abuses, collapse of women’s freedoms and impunity: Report

Amu: The US State Department, in its annual Country Report on Human Rights Practices, says Afghanistan under Taliban rule saw “widespread disregard for the rule of law and official impunity” for those responsible for abuses, as well as a “significant deterioration” in women’s rights due to restrictive edicts. The department says the Taliban have further restricted women’s access to education, employment and freedom of movement, “effectively removing them from public spaces.” While the Taliban have not formally changed laws enacted before their takeover in August 2021, the State Department says they have issued “laws” and edicts that contradict existing legislation and violate Afghanistan’s international obligations. Click here to read more (external link).

