Taliban Neglecting ISIS-Hit Nangarhar Communities, Residents Say

Afghanistan International: Residents of eastern Nangarhar province who were displaced by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) fighting under the former Afghan republic say the Taliban have failed to deliver on promises to rebuild their destroyed homes, and infrastructure. Civilians from Haska Mina, Achin, Spin Ghar, Kot, Naziyan and Dur Baba districts told Afghanistan International that clashes during the previous government left their homes, roads, farmland, mosques and health centres in ruins. Many remain without shelter nearly four years later. Click here to read more (external link).