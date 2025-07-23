Taliban threaten families of detained women with retaliation for sharing information: Sources

Amu: Taliban authorities in Kabul have issued direct warnings to the families of detained women, threatening them with harsh punishment if they disclose any details about the arrests, according to several families and witnesses interviewed by Amu. The warnings, delivered verbally during or after the release process, reportedly accompany the release of detainees on condition of financial payment or signed guarantees. Families said they were told that “any public mention or media engagement regarding the arrests would result in severe consequences.” Over the past several days, women and girls have been detained in various districts of Kabul by officials from the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. The arrests appear to be part of an intensified campaign enforcing the group’s interpretation of Islamic dress codes and restrictions on female mobility. Click here to read more (external link).