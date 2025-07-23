Taliban Justice Minister Accused Of Operating Secret Detention Centre

Afghanistan International: Newly obtained documents shared with Afghanistan International allege that Abdul Hakim Sharei, the Taliban’s justice minister, has unlawfully detained four civilians in a private detention facility located within the Ministry of Justice compound in Kabul. The detentions were reportedly carried out without formal judicial orders. Afghanistan International had previously reported on the existence of a clandestine prison operating inside the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Justice. Reliable sources have confirmed that, in recent years, multiple individuals have been held in this facility on the direct orders of Minister Sharei, bypassing legal channels. Click here to read more (external link).