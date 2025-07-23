Panjshir Cleric Hospitalised After Reported Abuse In Taliban Custody

Afghanistan International: Mawlawi Abdul Malik former deputy head of Panjshir province’s council of religious scholars has been hospitalised in Rokha district after his health reportedly deteriorated during Taliban custody, local sources said Tuesday. Taliban forces arrested Abdul Malik on July 8 at a mosque in Kabul’s 15th police district and transferred him to an undisclosed location. His family was initially unaware of his whereabouts or the authority responsible for his detention. It was later confirmed that he had been moved from Kabul to Panjshir. Sources close to Abdul Malik said his physical and mental condition had worsened following two weeks in detention, during which he was allegedly subjected to torture. Click here to read more (external link).