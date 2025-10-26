Taliban Submits Draft Agreement To Pak Delegation After 15 Hours Of Talks In Istanbul

Afghanistan International: The Taliban have submitted a draft agreement to the Pakistani delegation after 15 hours of talks in Istanbul, outlining proposals to strengthen the ceasefire and prevent cross-border hostilities, informed sources told Afghanistan International. According to the sources, the draft proposal emphasises the “non-violation of Afghanistan’s territory and airspace” and includes a commitment to prevent the use of Pakistani soil by Taliban opponents. Click here to read more (external link).
More
- Khalilzad warns Pakistan against reckless war threats toward Afghanistan, urges diplomacy
- Trump says he will ‘quickly’ end Taliban-Pakistan conflict
- Islamabad pressed Taliban on cross-border attacks in Istanbul talks: Reports
- Talks Between Taliban and Pakistan: Former Diplomats Say Taliban Remain Islamabad’s Proxy Force
- Line drawn by 19th-century Britain stokes Pakistan-Taliban tension
- Pakistan reports fatal border clashes amid Afghanistan talks