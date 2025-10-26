formats

Taliban Submits Draft Agreement To Pak Delegation After 15 Hours Of Talks In Istanbul

Afghanistan International: The Taliban have submitted a draft agreement to the Pakistani delegation after 15 hours of talks in Istanbul, outlining proposals to strengthen the ceasefire and prevent cross-border hostilities, informed sources told Afghanistan International. According to the sources, the draft proposal emphasises the “non-violation of Afghanistan’s territory and airspace” and includes a commitment to prevent the use of Pakistani soil by Taliban opponents. Click here to read more (external link).

