Afghanistan Women’s Football Team in Exile Takes the Field for First Match in FIFA Tournament

8am: The Afghanistan women’s football team in exile lost their first match on Sunday in the tournament (FIFA Unites: Women’s Series), hosted by FIFA in Morocco, with a score of six to one against Chad. Reuters reported on Monday, October 27, that for the players who had been deprived of playing for years following the Taliban’s ban on women’s sports, being present on the field itself meant a victory. The Afghanistan women’s football team in exile will face Tunisia in their next match on Wednesday and then play against Libya on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Afghan Sports