formats

Taliban Shifts From Opium Poppy Cultivation To Methamphetamine Production

·

Afghanistan International: Following the Taliban’s official ban on opium cultivation and trafficking, some Taliban officials and drug smugglers have turned to producing methamphetamine, locally known as shisha, derived from the ephedra plant, known in Afghanistan simply as ephedra. An investigation by Afghanistan International indicates that certain Taliban figures are directly involved in the ephedra trade. Local sources say this drug trade has flourished under Taliban rule. Click here to read more (external link).

Leave a comment