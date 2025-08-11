SportAbu Muslim Farah FC poised to make history in AFC Challenge League Preliminary Stage

Ariana: Abu Muslim Farah FC, the reigning Afghan league champions, are set to embark on a landmark journey in Asian football as they take on Bhutan’s Paro FC at the iconic Changlimithang Stadium on Tuesday, August 12. This match marks not only their debut in the AFC Challenge League (ACGL) Preliminary Stage but also presents the historic opportunity for Abu Muslim Farah FC to become the first Afghan club to advance to the Group Stage of an AFC competition. Click here to read more (external link).