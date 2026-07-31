Taliban Seizes Former Badakhshan MP’s Home In Kabul, Say Sources

Afghanistan International: Informed sources told Afghanistan International that Taliban intelligence has seized the Kabul home of former Member of Parliament Zalmai Khan Mujaddidi and expelled his relatives from the property. According to the sources, Taliban intelligence removed Mujaddidi’s relatives from the house in Kabul’s Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood and stationed four-armed men inside. Zalmai Khan Mujaddidi represented Badakhshan in Afghanistan’s former republic order. Click here to read more (external link).