Attack Targets Home Of Taliban Army Chief In Badakhshan, Say Sources

Afghanistan International: Local sources in Badakhshan say the home of Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Taliban’s army chief of staff, was attacked on Thursday evening in Wurduj district. It is unclear whether he was there at the time. According to the sources, unidentified gunmen opened fire on Fitrat’s home in the village of Istrap from a nearby mountain overlooking the property. They said the attackers used light and heavy weapons, including PK machine guns. Click here to read more (external link).

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