Who Controls the Gold Mines? Andarab Gold Panners Recount Losing Their Work to Kandahari Taliban

8am: Several local workers in Andarab district, Baghlan province, are complaining about the Taliban’s ban on gold panning activities. They say the management of gold extraction has been handed over to individuals affiliated with the Taliban from Kandahar province, and when they protested this decision, they faced a violent response from Taliban forces. These workers told the Hasht-e Subh Daily that the Taliban halted gold panning even though many families had taken out loans to start the work and relied on it to cover their living expenses. According to them, the halt in this activity has left a number of families facing serious livelihood problems and heavy debt. Meanwhile, some economic experts warn that the ban on gold panning in Andarab district will have wide-ranging consequences for people’s livelihoods and the local economy. They believe that the loss of this source of income will heighten the risk of poverty, unemployment, and economic stagnation in the region. Click here to read more (external link).

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