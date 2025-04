Amu: In a new decree issued by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, six Taliban officials — including governors, security commanders, and department heads — were moved to new roles across the country, according to Taliban-run media. Since their takeover in August 2021, the Taliban’s governance strategy has largely involved reassigning loyalists from one post to another rather than bringing in external professionals or technocrats. Click here to read more (external link).