Taliban expand ban on broadcasting images of living beings to 16 provinces

Amu: Taliban have expanded their ban on the broadcast of images of living beings to 16 provinces, with both state-run and private television stations now restricted to audio-only reporting, according to an investigation by Amu TV. Most recently, the Taliban extended the restrictions to Bamyan and Panjshir provinces, effective from April 16, 2025. The moves follow the ratification of the Promotion of Virtue Law by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in September 2024. Under Article 17 of the law, the broadcast of images of living beings is explicitly prohibited. Click here to read more (external link).