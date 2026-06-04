Taliban Officials Sexually Abused Boys In Detention, Says UN Rapporteur

Afghanistan International: The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan says his office has verified cases of sexual violence allegedly committed by Taliban officials, primarily in detention centres. Victims interviewed included women and girls, as well as men and boys. The remarks come after the UN Security Council recently reported allegations of sexual violence committed by Taliban officials and members of the group’s security forces against women. According to the report, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented 21 cases of sexual violence in 2025, including gang rape involving 15 women and six girls. Click here to read more (external link).