Kabul’s Endless Power Outages: Blackouts Intensify in Recent Days

8am: Several Kabul residents have been complaining about increasingly frequent power outages in recent days, saying the situation has created serious problems for daily life, businesses, and urban services. According to them, power cuts not only disrupt access to the internet and communication devices but also complicate people’s access to water. These residents add that they are forced to rely on power banks, batteries, and other alternative devices to cope with the problem, though these solutions are neither sustainable nor effective, and only address part of the issue. Click here to read more (external link).