US Democrats press Rubio on stranded Afghan allies in Qatar

Khaama: Democratic lawmakers sharply criticized the Trump administration’s refugee policy during a congressional hearing, urging the United States to honor commitments made to Afghan allies who assisted American forces during the two-decade war in Afghanistan. Representative Grace Meng questioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the administration’s decision to admit white South African refugees while more than 1,100 Afghans who worked alongside US troops remain stranded in Qatar awaiting resettlement. Meng argued that many of the Afghans include former military interpreters, support staff, and relatives of active-duty US service members who face serious risks if returned to Afghanistan. She said the United States had a moral obligation to protect those who supported American operations. Click here to read more (external link).