Taliban Members’ Daughters Attend Secret School In Afghanistan, Says Italian Aid Worker

Afghanistan International: The founder of an Italian aid organisation said she established a secret school for girls in Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power, only to discover two years later that daughters of some Taliban members were among its pupils. Susanna Fioretti, founder of the aid organisation Nove Caring Humans, told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that the girls’ parents wanted their daughters to receive an education. The Italian aid worker said operating the secret school for girls involved serious risks. If someone had reported its activities to the Taliban’s morality police, those involved could have faced severe consequences. Click here to read more (external link).