Afghan Fulbright Scholar Detained by ICE in Michigan Weeks Before Asylum Interview

Khaama: An Afghan woman who came to the United States as a Fulbright scholar in 2021 has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities in Michigan, weeks before she was due to attend an interview on her pending asylum application, according to her family, her employer and local media reports. Benazir Noorzad, 32, was preparing to board a flight to Virginia at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Thursday, October 22, when officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took her into custody, her brother, Matiullah Noorzad, told MLive. Click here to read more (external link).

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