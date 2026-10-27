Taliban Cronyism and Unemployment: Graduates Fail to Land Even Service Jobs

8am: Several citizens of Afghanistan say job opportunities have shrunk since the Taliban retook control of the country. They cite the Taliban’s discriminatory and ethnocentric policies as factors that have worsened unemployment and narrowed access to work. According to these citizens, growing poverty and unemployment have forced educated young people and graduates of reputable universities to apply for positions such as cook, gardener, guard, and driver. They add that young people face difficulty even in securing these limited opportunities, and that in some cases, people with no education or professional skills are preferred over educated applicants for service positions. Click here to read more (external link).