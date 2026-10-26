Taliban Launches Widespread Reshuffle Of Civilian & Military Officials In Badakhshan

Afghanistan International: Several sources told Afghanistan International that the Taliban has recently begun reshuffling civilian and military officials across Badakhshan province. The changes have so far affected police commanders, district governors and intelligence chiefs. As part of the reshuffle, the Taliban has appointed new officials in Faizabad, Yaftal district and the Darwaz districts of Badakhshan. Sources said those appointed to civilian and military positions in the Darwaz districts were close associates of Ghulamullah Ahmadi, deputy commander of the Taliban’s military division in Badakhshan. Experts view the frequent and rapid reshuffling of Taliban officials in Badakhshan as a sign of the group’s concerns over maintaining control of the province. They believe anti-Taliban resistance groups are gaining strength and that the Taliban is preparing for the possibility of widespread clashes next spring. Click here to read more (external link).