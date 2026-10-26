Why Are Afghan Immigrants Still Waiting for US Visas Despite Court Ruling?

Khaama: Afghan immigrants are among thousands of applicants still waiting for US visas despite a federal court ruling against the Trump administration’s suspension of immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries. Why do the delays persist despite the ruling? Afghan families are among thousands of immigrants from 75 countries still facing uncertainty over US immigrant visas, despite a federal judge striking down the Trump administration’s blanket visa-processing suspension, according to US media reports. Click here to read more (external link).