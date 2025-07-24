Taliban Jails Longtime Religious Mentor For Anti-Pakistan Fatwa

Afghanistan International: The Taliban have arrested and sentenced Abdul Sami Ghaznawi, a prominent cleric who has served as a mentor to many of the group’s members for more than three decades, according to informed sources. Sources told Afghanistan International that Ghaznawi was detained on 17 July from his madrassa in Kabul. A Taliban military court sentenced him on 23 July to 45 days in prison. He was reportedly tried for issuing a “fatwa for jihad against Pakistan” and for publicly criticising the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education. Click here to read more (external link).