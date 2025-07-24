Taliban detain barber in northern Afghanistan for shaving beard

Amu: Taliban morality enforcers on Thursday detained a barber and his customer in the northern province of Faryab for shaving a beard, according to local sources. The arrest took place in the city of Maymana, where Taliban morality enforcers sealed the barbershop following the detention, sources said. A video shared with Amu showed the shop padlocked by Taliban enforcers. In a separate incident last week, Taliban officials reportedly raided a university graduation celebration at a hotel in Maymana, disrupting the event and detaining several students for wearing neckties and taking photos and videos. Click here to read more (external link).