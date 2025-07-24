UN reports cases of ‘torture and detention’ of returning migrants by Taliban

Amu: The United Nations in a new report has said it has documented “serious human rights violations” against returning migrants, including cases of “torture, arbitrary detentions, and threats to personal security by the Taliban”. Among the testimonies included in the report is that of a former television journalist who said she has lived in de facto house arrest since being forced to return to Afghanistan. She described an environment where there is no work, no education beyond grade six for girls, and no freedom of movement. A former government official, also interviewed, described being detained and severely tortured after returning in 2023. According to his account, he was beaten with cables, sticks, and wooden rods, waterboarded, subjected to a mock execution, and left with a broken leg. Click here to read more (external link).