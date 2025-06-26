Taliban Intelligence Tortured Detainees, Sometimes For ‘Entertainment’, Says Rights Group

Afghanistan International: Taliban intelligence officers have subjected detainees to physical, sexual and psychological torture, sometimes for “entertainment,” according to a new report by the Afghan human rights Rawadari. Rawadari’s findings indicate that torture was used not only as a tool for extracting forced confessions but also to suppress dissent, punish former government employees and intimidate critics of the Taliban. The group reported that detainees were subjected to beatings, electric shocks, sexual harassment, prolonged solitary confinement, food deprivation, and denial of medical care. Some were held in secret or private detention facilities with no access to legal counsel or judicial review. Click here to read more (external link).