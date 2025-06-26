UN: Opiate Trafficking from Afghanistan Generates Approximately $10 Billion in Gross Annual Revenue

8am: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has estimated that opiate trafficking, primarily heroin, from Afghanistan through Central Asia to Russia generates approximately $10 billion in gross annual revenue. The report, released on Thursday, June 26, 2025, draws on data from 2022 and 2023, identifying Afghanistan as a primary hub for narcotics production, particularly heroin. The UNODC noted that precise data on the global drug market remains unavailable, but Afghanistan’s drug trade reflects a significant revenue stream. Click here to read more (external link).