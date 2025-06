Tolo News: Afghanistan’s national futsal team has been placed in the same group as Myanmar and the Maldives for the qualifying stage of the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup. The draw ceremony took place today (Thursday) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, involving 31 participating teams. Afghanistan was drawn into Group H alongside Myanmar and the Maldives. The qualifiers will begin in September this year, with Myanmar hosting the Group H matches. Click here to read more (external link).